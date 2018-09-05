DJ driven mad by ant trapped inside computer screen for 5 months

A DJ was driven to distraction by a bug in his computer — an ant trapped inside the laptop’s screen.
Ian Ossia, 46, at first thought the scurrying insect was on its surface and tried flick it away.
But he eventually realised it was inside the $6,400 Apple device and was criss-crossing the screen in a frantic bid to escape.
He reckons the critter crawled in as the MacBook was being assembled.
Incredibly, the resilient insect survived for five months behind the screen but died after failing to shift.
Ian, of Leeds, now fears it may have been gnawing on cables inside the computer.
He said: “I noticed something that looked like it was crawling across the screen.