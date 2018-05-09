Diverging values lead to Mormon retreat from Boy Scouts

The Mormon church is ending its centurylong alliance with the Boy Scouts of America, sending two organizations whose values had diverged in recent years on separate and uncertain paths.

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints will bank on nurturing its youth in a still-to-be developed program set to launch in 2020. It will likely include outdoor activities and character building similar to Boy Scouts but be tailored for the church’s doctrine and designed to roll out around the globe.

The Boy Scouts will try to make up for the loss of its largest sponsor through the addition of girls and a welcoming message that all are invited.

The 425,000 Mormon boys who will be leaving in 2020 represent about 18.5 percent of 2.3 million youth in the Boy Scouts.