Disruptive Idaho session prompts bill to change process

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — An Idaho Democrat wants to amend the state’s Constitution to no longer require lawmakers from reading an entire bill aloud before they can vote on it.

The proposal is being introduced during a disruptive legislative session that has been bogged down by various lawmakers objecting to not reading a bill as a sign of protest.

Currently, lawmakers ask permission to skip reading a bill in order to speed through the legislative process. It takes just takes one objection to force the Senate or the House clerk to read a bill at length.

Rep. John McCrostie of Boise introduced legislation Monday that would only require reading a bill’s formal title.

A constitutional amendment requires two-thirds support from the House and Senate, as well as a simple majority from voters. However, McCrostie’s proposal is not expected to pass the Legislature before it adjourns sometime this week.