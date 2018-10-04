Disbarred lawyer, 74, suspected of gunning down South Carolina cop: police

Police investigating last night’s fatal shooting of an officer in South Carolina have identified the suspected gunman as 74-year-old Frederick Hopkins – and say they were initially drawn to the home in Florence to serve a warrant for a 27-year-old accused of sexually assaulting a minor.

Tributes to the fallen officer, Terrence Carraway, continued to pour in Thursday as the Florence County Sheriff’s Office identified the suspect and told Fox Carolina that the minor was a foster child inside the home.

Hopkins, meanwhile, is currently hospitalized with a head injury and police have not yet been able to speak to him, according to WIS News 10.

The Associated Press reported that Hopkins is a disbarred lawyer who has been charged several times in recent years, starting with a 2014 count of disorderly conduct.

Public court records viewed by the news agency say Hopkins’ charges include two in 2015 and 2017 for “running at large,” an offense related to not restraining one’s animals.

Public records also show he’s the husband of Florence divorce attorney Cheryl Turner-Hopkins, while South Carolina Bar records show Frederick Hopkins used to be a lawyer but has since been disbarred.

The incident began around 4 p.m. Wednesday as officers arrived at the property – allegedly belonging to Hopkins – to carry out a search warrant. But instead of cooperating, the shooter barricaded himself in the home with children and started spraying bullets across the neighborhood, police said.

Six officers were wounded in the standoff, and Carraway, a 52-year-old from Darlington who had just been honored for his 30 years of service with the Florence Police Department, was killed.

“These officers went there unknowing the firepower the suspect had,” Florence County Sheriff Kenney Boone told reporters following the two-hour standoff, which ended with the gunman releasing the children and being taken into custody.

“The way this suspect was positioned, his view of fire was several hundred yards,” Boone added. “So he had an advantage. The officers couldn’t get to the ones who were down.”

Police brought in an armored personnel carrier to recover the wounded. They say three Florence County deputies were fired on first, then another four from the city of Florence, which included Carraway, were struck while trying to help out.

“These officers are my family,” Florence Police Chief Allen Heidler said. “But I want you to please pray for these officers and their speedy recovery. Pray for the family who lost the bravest police officer that I have ever known.”

Boone credited his department’s military equipment for enabling them to pull the wounded from the field of fire.

“Thanks to our MRAP, armored personnel carrier, we made sure all the officers that were shot were protected and brought for medical attention,” he said.

Authorities say the shootings happened in Vintage Place, an upscale neighborhood in the western part of the city.

Bobby Goin, a 20-year resident of the neighborhood, said the shooting left locals shocked.

“Surprised is probably an understatement,” Goin told the Associated Press. “The worst thing that goes on around here is that someone runs a stop sign and it gets posted on Facebook.”

This is the second shooting of multiple police officers in South Carolina this year. In January, a 47-year-old former banker shot four officers in York County, killing one, after his wife called 911 to report he beat her. Christian McCall pleaded guilty and was sentenced to life without parole.

Florence, a city in South Carolina’s northeastern corner home to roughly 37,000, sits at the convergence of Interstates 95 and 20. It’s the largest city in the region known as the Pee Dee, where flooding from Hurricane Florence devastated areas to the east and south.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.