Dippin’ Dots CEO arrested for alleged drunk driving crash in which he hit iron pole, 2 homes

The CEO of ice cream empire Dippin’ Dots was arrested earlier this month after he allegedly crashed his car into a power line pole and two houses in Oklahoma, police revealed Wednesday.

Edmond Police said 38-year-old Stephen Scott Fischer was charged with driving under the influence for an incident that occurred after he left a local children’s hospital just after midnight on April 8.

Police said an officer encountered Fischer at the scene of a crash on Boulevard Street near Covell Road.

In the police report, obtained by Fox News, the officer said he noticed that power lines were arcing and a power pole had been hit. Further up the road, the office said he found a white BMW that had crashed against a house.

The driver, who identified himself as Fischer, was uninjured from the crash, but pinned inside the car, officials said.

The businessman admitted he drank at least three mixed drinks at a Dancing for a Miracle event sponsored by the Children’s Hospital Foundation, authorities said. According to the event’s website, Fischer was listed as one of the “dancing celebrities.”

“I asked [Fischer] about the accident and he said he did not remember anything from the accident and could not remember how the accident happened,” the police report stated.

The affidavit said Fischer was “swaying back and forth, his speech was slowed and slurred.”

Police eventually determined Fischer’s car spiraled off the road, crashed through a fence and hit two other homes before coming to a stop.

Fischer was taken to a local hospital for treatment. He was arrested on a complaint of driving under the influence after refusing to take a blood test and would not cooperate with police.

A spokesman for Dippin’ Dots said in a statement to News9 that it would be “inappropriate to comment on specific details.”

“We are grateful that Mr. Fischer did not suffer any life-threatening injuries as a result of this single car accident,” the statement said. “He remains most appreciative of the firefighters, first responders and medical personnel who assisted him.”