Dinesh D’Souza’s “Death of a Nation,” screening coming to East Idaho

POCATELLO, Idaho — An east Idaho group is hosting a screening in Chubbuck of a new film by Dinesh D’ Souza on Monday, July 30.

“All the stuff Dinesh D’Souza does, it shines a bright light on aspects of history that have been largely ignored over the years,” Ben Gregersen, vice chairman of the Bannock County Republican Liberty Caucus, told KID NewsRadio.

D’Souza’s latest film, “Death of a Nation,” focuses on the historical similarities between President Lincoln’s election in 1860 and President Trump’s election in 2016. According to D’Souza’s website, the film seeks to answer questions surrounding modern-day racism and fascism.

“Through stunning historical recreations and a searching examination of fascism and white supremacy, Death of a Nation cuts through progressive big lies to expose hidden history and explosive truths,” according to the official film website. “Lincoln united his party and saved America from the Democrats for the first time. Can Trump—and we—come together and save America for the second time?”

Gregersen says anyone can attend the screening, but need to purchase tickets beforehand as tickets won’t be available at the door. Tickets can be purchased at the screenings Eventbrite page. The screening begins at 7:00 PM on Monday, July 30 at the AMC Classic Theater located at 4355 Yellowstone Avenue in Chubbuck.