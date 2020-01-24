Did Washington state DOT's webcam capture Bigfoot image? 'We will leave that up to you!'

Is it? Could it be? Maybe … or maybe not.

An image of the legendary creature Bigfoot may have been captured on a Washington State Department of Transportation webcam, the agency says.

“Sasquatch spotted!!! I’m not superstitious… just a little stitious,” a WSDOT East post on Twitter said this week. “Have you noticed something strange on our Sherman Pass/SR 20 webcam before? If you look closely by the tree on the left there looks to be something… might be Sasquatch… We will leave that up to you!”

People played along, asking for more information or other photos of Sasquatch in response to the post.

“They DO exist!!!” one reader replied, adding the hashtag, #IBelieve.”

The agency — responsible for transportation information east of the Cascade Mountains — posted a follow-up tweet Thursday saying crews made several passes near the area but came up empty.

“We made it back from Sherman Pass! Made several passes and even stopped at the top of the summit near the camera to see if we could find Sasquatch… no such luck,” the agency said.

When asked for more details about the photo, the transportation agency said its “signals/sign shop manager knows the truth behind it.”

“There is a story behind it,” the agency said. “I’ll see what I can find out, but he’s very tight-lipped!”

The agency also posted a GIF of “Seinfeld” character George Costanza saying his famous line, “Just remember, It’s not a lie if you believe it.”

Another person did some investigating and replied to the Twitter post after taking a look at the webcam later in the day.

“Well if it’s a Bigfoot it must be a slow one,” the user said. “Cause he’s still there…”

The camera operates 24 hours a day and the image updates every 60 minutes, according to the WSDOT.

Back in December, scientists and explorers were reportedly on the trail of the legendary creature in the forests of Oregon, with some using thermal cameras as part of a documentary for the Travel Channel. More than 10,000 people in the U.S. have described encounters with Bigfoot over the past 50 years.