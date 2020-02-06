DHS suspends Global Entry, Trusted Traveler Programs for New York residents in response to sanctuary law

Acting Homeland Security Secretary Chad Wolf exclusively told Fox News’ “Tucker Carlson Tonight” Wednesday that DHS was immediately suspending Global Entry and other Trusted Traveler Programs (TTP) for all New York state residents — a dramatic move in response to the liberal state’s recently enacted sanctuary “Green Light Law.”

The sweeping order came a day after President Trump, in his State of the Union address, condemned left-wing states and local governments that “release dangerous criminal aliens to prey upon the public,” and called on Congress to pass a law establishing civil liability for sanctuary cities.

In a letter to top New York state officials obtained exclusively by Fox News, Wolf noted that the New York law prohibited state DMVs from sharing criminal records with Customs and Border Protection (CBP) and Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).

READ THE DHS LETTER SUSPENDING GLOBAL ENTRY FOR NEW YORK

“In New York alone, last year ICE arrested 149 child predators, identified or rescued 105 victims of exploitation and human trafficking, arrested 230 gang members, and seized 6,487 pounds of illegal narcotics, including fentanyl and opioids,” Wolf wrote. “In the vast majority of these cases, ICE relied on New York DMV records to fulfill its mission.”

Illegal immigrants rushed to New York DMVs in large numbers after the law, which allowed them to obtain driver’s licenses or learner’s permits regardless of their immigration status, took effect last December.

The law, Wolf went on, “compromises CBP’s ability to confirm whether an individual applying for TTP membership meets program eligibility requirements,” and will “delay[] a used vehicle owner’s ability to obtain CBP authorization for exporting their vehicle.”

TRUMP, IN STATE OF THE UNION, TOUTS ICE AND SLAMS SANCTUARY CITIES

As a result, New York residents “will no longer be eligible to enroll or re-enroll” in TTPs — including Global Entry, NEXUS, SENTRI, and FAST. Wolf noted that TTP “permits expedited processing into the U.S. from international destinations (under Global Entry); Canada only (under NEXUS); and Canada and Mexico only (under SENTRI).”

Additionally, TTP allows quicker processing for commercial truck drivers entering or leaving the U.S. (under FAST).

Wolf further warned that because the New York law “hinders DHS from validating documents used to establish vehicle ownership, the exporting of used vehicles titled and registered in New York will be significantly delayed and could also be costlier.”

He said DHS’ assessment was ongoing and future enforcement remained possible.

During his State of the Union address, Trump explicitly called out New York’s sanctuary policies.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“Just 29 days ago, a criminal alien freed by the Sanctuary City of New York was charged with the brutal rape and murder of a 92-year-old woman,” Trump said. “The killer had been previously arrested for assault, but under New York’s sanctuary policies, he was set free. If the city had honored ICE’s detainer request, his victim would be alive today.”

Fox News’ “Tucker Carlson Tonight” investigative producer Alex Pfeiffer contributed to this report.