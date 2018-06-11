DHS Secretary Nielsen is first Cabinet member to host meeting at Jerusalem embassy

Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen met with her Israeli counterpart Monday in the first meeting hosted by an American Cabinet member at the new U.S. Embassy in Jerusalem.

The meeting between Nielsen and Israeli Minister of Public Security and Strategic Affairs Gilad Erdan took place one day before the opening of the International Homeland and Public Security Ministerial Forum, where Nielsen is expected to deliver a major speech.

Twenty ministers and vice ministers from 17 different countries are expected to participate in the forum, which will focus on counterterrorism and radicalization.

Nielsen tweeted that it was a “distinct honor” to host the first Cabinet-level meeting at the new embassy, which was opened formally last month.

Nielsen also praised the “strong and enduring” relationship between the U.S. and Israel. She was expected to meet with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu later this week.

