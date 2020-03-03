DHS cyber security official on Super Tuesday: ‘Don’t let the Russians get in your head’

Department of Homeland Security (DHS) officials said they have seen no serious technical difficulties — nor any increase in disinformation campaigns across the country — as voters head to the polls for Super Tuesday.

Acting Department of Homeland Security Director Chad Wolf and Chris Krebs, the director of the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, briefed reporters Tuesday after visiting federal, state and local officials at a DHS war room in Arlington, Va.

“We have not seen any acute increase in any misinformation, just the constant flow of broader influence operations,” Krebs said.

Wolf also said the Department of Homeland Security is working with local officials in Tennessee following devastating tornadoes in and around Nashville and advised voters there to get information about any changes to polling locations directly from election officials.

However, both officials said overall election systems around the Super Tuesday states were holding up well under a heavy load and proving to be resilient.

Russia is continuing its efforts to influence American elections, according to Krebs.

“After 2016, Russia never left… They want to demonstrate that democracy is too chaotic,” he said.

However, Krebs’ last words before leaving the briefing were aimed directly at US voters: “Get out there and vote. Don’t let the Russians in your head.”