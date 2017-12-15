DHS adds new requirements for visa waiver countries

The Department of Homeland Security is demanding tougher security measures from countries that participate in the Visa Waiver Program.

DHS announced Friday that participating countries are now being asked to fully comply with a program in which they use U.S. counterterrorism information to screen travelers.

They’re also being asked to implement stricter safeguards against insider threats to aviation security.

The U.S. will also require countries whose citizens stay in the U.S. longer than they’re supposed to at a rate of two percent or more to launch public information campaigns to educate their citizens.

Those countries are: Hungary, Greece, Portugal and San Marino.

The Visa Waiver Program allows citizens of 38 countries to travel to the U.S. for business or tourism for up to 90 days without having to obtain visas.