A device exploded early Tuesday at a FedEx ground distribution center in Schertz, Texas, police said. Schertz police Lt. Manny Casas said the medium-sized box was on the conveyer belt when it exploded. One person was treated for a “sound injury.” It is unclear if the explosion was related to the Austin “serial bomber” case. Schertz is 22 miles east of and 73 miles south of Austin.