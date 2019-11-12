Deval Patrick considering entering 2020 Democratic presidential primary

Former Massachusetts Gov. Deval Patrick is the latest Democrat to consider joining the 2020 Democratic presidential primary fray, with sources close to the politician telling the Associated Press he is mulling a White House run.

Patrick ruled out a run earlier this year but has since been talking with Democratic operatives and donors about launching a campaign. His deliberations come as some Democrats express uncertainty about the party’s current crop of contenders.

Patrick has not made a final decision on whether to run and faces fast-approaching deadlines to get on the ballot in key states.

BLOOMBERG WON’T COMPETE IN EARLY VOTING STATES IF HE RUNS FOR WHITE HOUSE

Patrick is a close ally of former President Barack Obama. He made history as Massachusetts’ first black governor, serving from 2007 to 2015.

The former Massachusetts governor is the latest high-profile Democrat to spark rumors of a late entry into the primary.

Michael Bloomberg, the billionaire former mayor of New York City, filed paperwork last week to qualify for the primary in Alabama and has spent the past few weeks talking with prominent Democrats about the state of the 2020 field, expressing concerns about the steadiness of former Vice President Joe Biden’s campaign and the rise of liberal Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren, according to people with knowledge of those discussions.

In a statement on Thursday, Bloomberg adviser Howard Wolfson said the former mayor believes Trump “represents an unprecedented threat to our nation” and must be defeated.

“But Mike is increasingly concerned that the current field of candidates is not well-positioned to do that,” Wolfson said.

Former U.S. Attorney General Eric Holder is also reportedly considering entering the Democratic primary with Newsweek reporting last Friday that Holder had spoken with strategists about running in the already crowded Democratic 2020 primary field.

The news of the late entries has caused frustration and anger among the current Democratic candidates, and raised more concerns about the chances of current frontrunner, former Vice President Joe Biden, beating President Trump next November.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

For his part, Biden said last Friday that he welcomes the possibility of Bloomberg joining the crowded presidential field seeking the Democratic nomination.

“Michael’s a solid guy, and let’s see where it goes,” Biden told reporters after filing paperwork to run in New Hampshire’s first-in-the-nation primary in February. “I have no problem with him getting in the race.”

“The Democratic Party is a big tent,” he added. “In order to be able to win, you have to be able to reach out and win parts of all of the constituency.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.