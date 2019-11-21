Detroit officer killed, another wounded in shootout with suspect, police say

A Detroit police officer was shot and killed and another was wounded on Detroit’s west side Wednesday while they were responding to a home invasion, investigators said.

The officer who was shot in the neck and died was an 18-year veteran of the Detroit Police. The other wounded officer, a three-year veteran on the force, was shot in the leg. He was serious condition but conscious and able to move around.

The shooting unfolded around 7:30 p.m. and the suspect ultimately was arrested.

The two officers were responding to a home invasion in progress. As they arrived, people living in the home ran out frantically, saying an armed suspect was inside. The officers called for backup and more police arrived at the scene, Fox 2 Detroit reported.

AT LEAST 14 OFFICERS SUFFER SMOKE INHALATION, 8 RESIDENTS INJURED IN NEW YORK APARTMENT FIRE

One of the officers was able to return gunfire and strike the suspect, who was transported to the hospital.

Detroit police chief James Craig said the suspect had a “lengthy” criminal history and recently was released from parole. Craig said the suspect was looking for his girlfriend in the home.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Craig said the officer who died was “loved,” and 275 officers had come out to show their support that night. “Unfortunately I’ve been to a number of these, but this is probably the one where I’ve seen this number of officers come out and support.”

The officers’ names were not yet released, but will be in due time, Craig said.