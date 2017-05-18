More details about the rescue of 2 missing girls released

May 18, 2017

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Authorities say a Nevada couple’s tip was key to solving the case of two missing Idaho girls so rescuers could get them safely home.

The Idaho Statesman reports that few knew that the young school-aged sisters from Boise, Idaho, were missing along with their dad when Lester and Kathy Porter decided to take a hike in the hills near the Porter’s home last Thursday. But on the walk the Porters encountered a strange scene: A pickup truck on fire, with a strangely calm man nearby. That scene sprang to mind on Sunday when they saw a missing persons report, so they notified authorities.

That tip helped local law enforcement link the pickup to the Idaho missing persons case. By the next evening, 29-year-old Joshua Dundon had been arrested on suspicion of custodial interference and his daughters rescued after spending four cold days in the mountainous, high-altitude desert.

He has not yet been extradited to Idaho.

