Despite Trump-Kim summit collapse, US-North Korea relations not back in ‘crisis mode’: Eric Talmadge

Denuclearization talks between President Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un will continue despite the abrupt end to this week’s summit, Associated Press Pyongyang bureau chief Eric Talmadge insisted Thursday.

Negotiations between the two leaders collapsed earlier in the day in Hanoi, Vietnam, where Trump had hoped to assure that North Korea would end its nuclear and missile programs while Kim was looking to convince the U.S. to remove economic sanctions against his country. The points were considered critical to any potential agreement.

During Thursday’s “Special Report” All-Star panel in Hanoi, Talmadge and Daily Mail deputy U.S. political editor Geoff Earle weighed in on the political fallout of this week’s summit — and speculated on how Trump and Kim would go forward.

CLICK HERE TO VIEW THE FULL SHOW

Talmadge began by expressing that North Korea was “certainly surprised” and “disappointed” by the outcome of the summit and held a historic news conference afterward to get its message out.

“The North Koreans came out with a really ‘big ask’ right from the beginning, and so it’s not really surprising that it didn’t work out,” Talmadge said about North Korea’s desire to have all sanctions lifted. “We should keep in mind that Kim also vowed to maintain his moratorium on missile launches and nuclear tests and that’s a really big deal. So we don’t need to go right back into crisis mode. We can continue talks and I think the door was left open for that. So that’s an important outcome.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Earle shared a bit more pessimism, telling the panel that President Trump “invested a lot in his personal diplomacy” and “doesn’t have anything to show for it.”

The Daily Mail editor added that Trunp’s walk away from the summit was a “classic negotiation tactic,” but added that North Korea was still “trying to make a bid here.”