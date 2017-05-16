DEQ: Wyoming recycling programs improving

A state environmental official says Wyoming is improving its waste recycling programs and is better at it than what some national rankings suggest.

He says the percentage of waste either recycled or composted in the state is somewhere in a range of 18 to 30 percent.

In the 2015, the personal finance website WalletHub ranked Wyoming 41st among 50 states for its eco-friendly behaviors and environmental quality. The Environmental Protection Agency’s report on sustainable materials management contains no data for Wyoming.

Craig McOmie of the Wyoming Department of Environmental Quality tells the Wyoming Tribune Eagle (http://bit.ly/2qonIc1) that he thinks the state does pretty well at recycling.

He says the percentage of waste either recycled or composted in the state is somewhere in a range of 18 to 30 percent.

___

Information from: Wyoming Tribune Eagle, http://www.wyomingnews.com

]]>