Deputies bust Idaho cockfighting event

A large-scale cockfighting event was busted over the weekend in Gooding County in south-central Idaho.

KBOI reports the Gooding County Sheriff’s Office says deputies were called out to a home north of Gooding Friday night for a noise complaint. About 150 people were detained. Officials also confiscated 80 roosters, which were later euthanized.

Because there were so many people in attendance, deputies obtained names and addresses and then let everyone go. One person is under investigation for organizing the fight.

Drugs, guns and paraphernalia were also seized during the investigation.

