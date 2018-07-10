Deported rapist captured by Border Patrol in Arizona, agency says

A 30-year-old Mexican man who previously was deported from the U.S. after being convicted of rape has been captured again in Arizona, the Border Patrol says.

The agency announced that Anthony Diaz-Garcia, who is facing charges for re-entering the country as an aggravated felon, was in federal custody as of Monday after being tracked down west of Nogales.

It was not immediately clear how authorities came to know of Diaz-Garcia’s whereabouts, but agents say they learned about his criminal background after taking him in for processing.

Diaz-Garcia previously had been convicted of rape in the third degree in New York, in which he served six months in prison before being deported to Mexico, according to the Border Patrol.