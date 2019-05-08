Denver passes 'Magic Mushroom' decriminalization measure

Daniel Berehulak/Getty Images

DENVER (AP) – A measure to effectively decriminalize psychedelic mushrooms in the city of Denver barely passed after the final unofficial results were posted Wednesday.

A citizen-led initiative appeared on ballots Tuesday follows the path that led to marijuana’s legalization in Denver and later in Colorado. Campaign organizers say their only goal is to prevent people from going to jail.

Late Tuesday, the measure trailed slightly and looked to be defeated. Wednesday, the outcome reversed: Initiative 301 is set to pass with nearly 50.6% of the vote, according to the Denver Post.

Small research studies have found psilocybin had positive effects on anxiety and depression for cancer patients but it remains illegal. Described as a psychedelic or hallucinogen, psilocybin has been used in religious practices for its effect on users’ perceptions and spiritual experiences. The effects also appeal to recreational users.

The Denver initiative makes its use or possession by people 21 and older the lowest priority for law enforcement. There has been little organized opposition.