Denmark reports no new coronavirus deaths for first time since March

Denmark is one of the first countries in Europe to begin reopening. It reported no COVID-19-related deaths on Friday from the day before, marking the first fatality-free day in over two months.

The last time the country saw a day without new coronavirus casualties was back on March 13, according to Reuters.

Denmark’s total number of confirmed cases has reportedly risen by 78 since Thursday to 10,791. But the number of hospitalizations fell by 10, down to 137. The total number of deaths remained steady at 537.

Health Minister Magnus Heunicke tweeted about the good news on Friday, saying, “Milestone today: In the last day we have had zero deaths as a result of COVID-19 in Denmark. Thanks to everyone for helping us break the contagion curve.”

Denmark is entering its second phase of reopening, which will allow schools for the oldest children, restaurants, and malls to open their doors again, Reuters reported.

The nation had allowed some of its youngest students to return to the classroom last month, after seeing encouraging data in the fight against COVID-19.

“I’m very impressed,” Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen had told the TV2 channel as she attended the first school day in Valby, suburban Copenhagen. “The children are very happy to see their buddies again.”

Denmark was one of the first European countries to impose a lockdown, closing schools, restaurants, and non-essential businesses on March 11. Danish authorities also banned gatherings of more than 10 people and shut their borders to most foreigners.

As of Friday afternoon, there were over 4.5 million confirmed cases of the coronavirus worldwide and over 306,000 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University.

