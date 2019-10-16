Dems storm out of Syria meeting with Trump: 'We have to pray for his health'

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer announced at a news conference outside the White House on Wednesday that they had just walked out of a meeting with President Trump on Syria policy, after he apparently called Pelosi a “third-rate politician” and angrily suggested the Democrats probably appreciated communist Islamic State terrorists in the Middle East.

“What we witnessed on the part of the president was a meltdown, sad to say,” Pelosi, D-Calif., remarked.

She said later, at the Capitol: “I pray for the president all the time, and I tell him that — I pray for his safety and that of his family. Now, we have to pray for his health — because this was a very serious meltdown on the part of the president.”

A Democratic source familiar with the conversation told Fox News that Schumer, D-N.Y., started to read the president a quote from former Defense Secretary James Mattis from Sunday: “And, in this case, if we don’t keep the pressure on, then ISIS will resurge. It’s absolutely a given that they will come back.”

According to the source, Trump cut Schumer off and responded that Mattis was “the world’s most overrated general. You know why? He wasn’t tough enough. I captured ISIS. Mattis said it would take two years. I captured them in one month.”

Trump reportedly said fewer than 100 ISIS prisoners had escaped amid Turkish aggression in the Middle East, and that they were “the least dangerous” ones. Defense Secretary Mark Esper, according to the source, confirmed the president’s number, but not that those terrorists were the least dangerous. “I don’t know that,” Esper told Schumer, according to the source.

The meeting devolved into the president calling the speaker a name, the source said, noting that Trump was “quite nasty, so she stood up to go. She started to sit back down but Hoyer got her to go. Pelosi and Hoyer walked out of the meeting.”

The source said Schumer stayed back for a minute to push Esper on whether the U.S. had specific intelligence that the Turks or Syrians definitely would guard the other ISIS prisoners. Esper reportedly said they didn’t have any such reports.

The White House did not immediately comment.

Schumer, standing alongside Pelosi at the news conference outside the White House, claimed the discussion fell apart while the politicians were discussing the president’s pullout from Syria — and that Trump had said that “some of ISIS were communists, and that might make you happy.”

“I asked the president what his plan was to contain ISIS,” Schumer said. “He didn’t really have one. He said the Turks and the Syrians will guard the ISIS prisoners. I said, ‘Is there any intelligence evidence that the Turks and Syrians will have the same interest that the Kurds or we did in guarding ISIS?’ And the secretary of defense, thank god he was honest, said, ‘We don’t have that evidence.’ So I said, ‘How can we think this is a plan?'”

Schumer added that the situation was “appalling,” and that the president was “insulting, particularly to the speaker, but he called her a third-rate politician. He said that there are communists involved, and you guys might like that. This was not a dialogue, this was a diatribe — a nasty diatribe, not focused on the facts.”

Hoyer, D-Md., said the situation was unprecedented.

“We were offended deeply by his treatment of the speaker of the House of Representatives,” Hoyer said. “Unfortunately, the meeting deteriorated into a diatribe. … and very offensive accusations being made by the president of the United States. I have served with six presidents. I have been in many, many, many meetings like this. Never have I seen a president treat so disrespectfully a coequal branch of the government of the United States.”

The meeting came amid rapid-fire developments in the Middle East. Syrian forces on Wednesday night rolled into the strategic border town of Kobani, blocking one path for the Turkish military to establish a “safe zone” free of Syrian Kurdish fighters along the frontier as part of its week-old offensive.

The seizure of Kobani by forces loyal to Syrian President Bashar al-Assad also pointed to a dramatic shift in northeastern Syria: The town was where the United States military and Kurdish fighters first united to defeat the Islamic State group four years ago and holds powerful symbolism for Syrian Kurds and their ambitions of self-rule.

The convoys of government forces drove into Kobani after dark, a resident said. The resident, who spoke on condition of anonymity for fear of reprisal, was one of the few remaining amid fears of a Turkish attack on the town. Syria’s state-run media confirmed its troops entered the town.

Syria’s presence in Kobani puts a firm limit on Turkish ambitions in its offensive. The town lies between a Turkish-controlled enclave farther west and smaller areas to the east that Turkey seized in the past week.

