Dems expected to announce at least 2 articles of impeachment against Trump on Tuesday

House Democrats are preparing to announce at least two articles of impeachment against President Trump on Tuesday, Fox News has learned.

The articles of impeachment will focus on obstruction of Congress and abuse of power, but all details aren’t settled yet, Fox News is told. A markup session by the Judiciary Committee to prepare the articles would come either Wednesday or Thursday.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., convened the House chairmen leading the impeachment inquiry in her office after a daylong Judiciary Committee hearing that laid out the case against Trump as Democrats warned of the risk his actions toward Ukraine have posed to U.S. elections and national security. The chairmen left the meeting late Monday at the Capitol with some saying an announcement would come in the morning.

“I think there’s a lot of agreement,” Rep. Eliot Engel of New York, the chairman of the Foreign Affairs Committee, told reporters. “You’ll hear about some of it tomorrow.”

What remained uncertain was whether Pelosi would reach beyond the Ukraine probe to former Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s findings of Trump’s actions in his report on Russian interference in the 2016 election.

“A lot of us believe that what happened with Ukraine especially is not something we can just close our eyes to,” Engel said. “’This is not a happy day. I don’t get any glee at this, but I think we’re doing what we have to do. We’re doing what the Constitution mandates that we do.”

