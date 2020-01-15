Dems drop impeachment file trove on eve of key vote: Hand-written notes, messages to Ukraine and more

Lev Parnas, a close associate of President Trump’s personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani, has turned over a series of explosive handwritten notes, text messages, and other documents, House investigators announced Tuesday, as the chamber prepares for an imminent vote on advancing articles of impeachment to the Senate.

In a Tuesday letter to House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerry Nadler, D-N.Y., House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff, D-Calif., wrote that that he would transmit to Nadler two flash drives: one containing “call records with sensitive personal information” that will not be publicly released, and another with materials provided by Parnas.

Among the records Parnas produced were “handwritten notes on stationary from the Ritz-Carlton Hotel in Vienna, Austria,” Schiff wrote, including a note that read, “get [Ukrainian President Volodymyr] Zalensky [sic] to Annonce [sic] that the Biden case will Be Investigated ; start commun[icating] with Zalensky [sic] without (Pinchuk or Kolomoisky).”

Victor Pinchuk and Ihor Kolomoisky are Ukrainian oligarchs, and Democrats have alleged that Parnas wanted Kolomoisky’s help “in facilitating a meeting” between Giuliani and Zelensky.

Republicans quickly pointed out, however, that Parnas has credibility issues. Parnas and his business partner Igor Fruman, both U.S. citizens who emigrated from the former Soviet bloc, have been indicted by federal prosecutors on charges of conspiracy, making false statements and falsification of records related to allegations they made outsized campaign donations to Republican causes after receiving millions of dollars originating from Russia.

Additionally, included in the documents are text messages that seemingly show Parnas’ associates tracking the movements of Marie Yovanovitch, the former U.S. ambassador to Ukraine who was recalled in May 2019.

Giuliani has sinced acknowledged his role in Yovanovitch’s ouster, calling her corrupt. And, in his infamous July call with Zelensky, Trump remarked, “She’s going to go through some things,” referring to Yovanovitch.

Parnas communited with prominent Trump donor Robert F. Hyde in March 2019 about the diplomat, the Democrats said, with Hyde writing that he “can’t believe” Trump “hasn’t fired this b–ch. I’ll get right in that.”

“Wow. Can’t believe Trumo [sic] hasn’t fired this bi–h.” — Robert Hyde, to Rudy Giuliani, in newly released text messages referring to Marie Yovanovitch.

“Guess you can do anything in the Ukraine with money,” Hyde texted, after establishing that Yovanovitch was under surveillance.

“She’s talked to three people. Her phone is off. Computer is off,” Hyde wrote on March 25, 2019. “She’s next to the embassy. … Not in the embassy. Private security. Been there since Thursday.”

In a May letter directly sent to Zelensky, Giuliani requested a meeting with Ukraine’s president and explicitly stated that Trump was aware of the arrangement — even though Giuliani held no official government post at the time.

“However, I have a more specific request,” Giuliani wrote, after congratulating Zelensky on his recent election win. “In my capacity as personal counsel to President Trump and with his knowledge and consent, I request a meeting with you on this upcoming Monday, May 13th or Tuesday, May 14th. I will need no more than a half-hour of your time and I will be accompanied by my colleague Victoria Toensing, a distinguished American attorney who is very familiar with this matter.”

Joseph Bondy, the lawyer for Parnas, tweeted Monday that they had “worked through the night” to provide data from two of his client’s smartphones to the House Intelligence Committee.

The Democrat-led committee subpoenaed Parnas for documents on Oct. 10, the day after news broke that he and Fruman had been arrested by federal authorities while trying to board a one-way flight to Europe.

“Mr. Parnas remains committed to testifying as to all the actions he took in Ukraine on behalf of @realDonaldTrump,” Bondy added.

READ PART ONE OF THE PARNAS EXCERPTS RELEASED BY HOUSE INVESTIGATORS ; PART TWO

Though the House voted to impeach Trump in December, Schiff has pressed ahead with efforts to gather more information and documents in advance of the president’s upcoming Senate trial.

Parnas was deeply involved in efforts by Giuliani, Trump’s personal attorney, to press Ukraine’s leaders to open an investigation into Democratic presidential contender Joe Biden and his son Hunter.Trump’s temporary withholding of U.S. military aid to the war-torn country is at the heart of the two impeachment articles approved by the House without any Republican votes.

Parnas and Fruman were working with Giuliani to push for investigations of the Bidens, the two Florida-based businessmen were also leveraging political connections to Trump and other prominent Republicans to pursue a lucrative natural gas deal.

Bondy’s tweets on Monday included a photo of Parnas posing with Trump, both men smiling and giving a thumbs up, paired with the hastags #LetLevSpeak and #LevRemembers.

PARNAS TRIED HIDING $1M RUSSIAN PAYMENT, PROSECUTORS ALLEGE

Federal prosecutors in New York are also investigating Giuliani’s business dealings, including whether the former New York City mayor failed to register as a foreign agent, according to people familiar with the matter. They were not authorized to discuss the investigation publicly and spoke on the condition of anonymity.

A federal judge ruled earlier this month that Panras’ cellphone data could be provided to House investigators.

The documents dropped as the House is set to vote Wednesday to send the articles of impeachment against Trump to the Senate for a landmark trial on whether the charges of abuse of power and obstruction of Congress are grounds for removal.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., announced the next steps after meeting privately with House Democrats at the Capitol, ending her blockade Tuesday a month after they voted to impeach Trump.

It will be only the third presidential impeachment trial in American history, a serious moment coming amid the backdrop of a politically divided nation and an election year.

“The President and the Senators will be held accountable,” Pelosi said in a statement. “The American people deserve the truth, and the Constitution demands a trial.”

Fox News’ Jason Donner and The Associated Press contributed to this report.