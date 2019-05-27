Democrats' universal health care proposals are 'immoral,' Melissa Francis says

Medicare-for-all plans, including those floated by several Democrats seeking the White House in 2020, are “immoral” proposals that will reduce health care quality overall, Fox News’ Melissa Francis said.

Francis made the remarks Monday on “Outnumbered,” charging that when the government offers health care coverage to everyone, “the quality goes way down” and people who can afford it will look to other countries for their care.

She claimed that in European countries where universal health care has been instituted, people who can will come to the United States to get treatment.

“All of a sudden, the people who can afford to get good care – the people who can afford to fly to New York [from Europe] and go to Memorial Sloan Kettering [Cancer Center] – those people are all better off,” Francis said.

“The people who have this free health care are stuck in this system,” she added.

Francis charged that when Democrats “frame” Medicare-for-all as a “moral construct,” they instead were proposing a “tiered system” wherein wealthy Americans benefit more than the average person.

Multiple 2020 presidential candidates have openly endorsed Medicare-for-all, including Sens. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., and Cory Booker, D-N.J.

After initially saying she supported eliminating private insurance coverage to allow for a single-payer system, Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., has since backtracked and said she’s open to more moderate policies that don’t necessarily ban private insurance.

Harris Faulkner added that President Trump touched on the topic of health care at a recent campaign rally:

“They want to take away your health care – your health insurance – they want to take it away,” Trump claimed last week in Lycoming County, Pa. “Democrats are now the party of high taxes, high crime, open borders, late-time abortion, killing the Second Amendment, and radical socialism.”