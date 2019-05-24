Democrat's shocking claim that deaths of migrant children were 'intentional' was disgusting: Tom Homan

Former ICE acting director Tom Homan slammed Democratic Rep. Lauren Underwood for her “disgusting’ statement that the deaths of children in custody at the border was an “intentional” policy decision.

“It’s a disgusting comment,” Homan told “Fox and Friends” on Friday morning in response to Underwood’s remark during a House Homeland Security Committee hearing on Wednesday, which prompted the committee to vote to expunge her comments from the record.

“At this point, with five kids that have died, 5,000 separated from their families, I feel like, and the evidence is really clear, this is intentional,” Underwood said. “It’s a policy choice being made on purpose by this administration, and it’s cruel and inhumane.”

Homan said the Illinois Democrat’s comments were disrespectful to the people of the Border Patrol and ignores the vital and good work the agency does.

“The men and women of border patrol, they didn’t talk about the 4,000 lives they saved last year. They have saved over 4,000 people that were in medical distress when they found them,” he said.

“These men and women of the Border Patrol, they are fathers and mothers and sons and daughters, too. They don’t leave their love for life at the station when they start the shift. They do everything they can to protect these people, so to dishonor them in this way insulting.”

Homan went on to point out that what Underwood’s comments didn’t mention – the Democrats’ failure to address immigration and instead create incentives for migrants to make dangerous illegal crossings into the U.S.

“What she didn’t mention, let’s pull the curtain back on this, when [Fiscal Year 2019] appropriations bill was signed, that committee came together after the government shut down to come up with the budget,” he said, accusing Democrats of failing to take action against parents who use “smuggler organizations” to bring their children into the U.S.

“So she and her party leaders look in the mirror because of their intentional actions they opened the groundswell and now [Unaccompanied Alien Children] are at an all-time high like I said they would be. It was their actions that caused the UACs to come to begin,” he said.

Committee Chairman Bennie Thompson, D-Miss., first allowed Underwood’s words to remain on the record, stating that “the language is appropriate and that it should not be taken down.”

The decision eventually led to a vote over whether to take down Underwood’s words from the record. After a 9-7 vote, Underwood’s words were taken down.

Underwood later took to Twitter to comment on what happened: “For over a year, it’s been clear that policies at the border have harmed the physical and mental health of migrant children.”

“I believe, at this point, failure to change these broken policies based on that knowledge is intentional and unacceptable,” she added.

Fox News’ Ronn Blitzer contributed to this report.