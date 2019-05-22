Democrats peddling 'false' Trump narrative to make up for fact they 'blew this last election:' Sean Spicer

Former White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer said on Wednesday that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and the Democratic Party are trying to push a false narrative about President Trump‘s administration to make up for their own failings.

Ahead of a meeting on infrastructure earlier this morning with Trump, Pelosi, D-Calif., told reporters, “We believe that no one is above the law including the president of the United States. And, we believe that the president of the United States is engaged in a cover-up.”

On “America’s Newsroom,” Spicer told anchors Sandra Smith and Eric Shawn, “My reaction is what cover up? If there’s no underlying crime, there’s no underlying issue—which Mueller was conclusive about—then you can’t cover up nothing. And, what Nancy Pelosi is saying frankly doesn’t make sense. The president of the United States, over and over again, has been vindicated on this point.”

“These guys can continue to dig, to look under rocks, because they’ve been proven wrong so many times that I think it’s embarrassing, Spicer said. “What they’re trying to do is find some way to dignify this false narrative and false investigation that they’ve supported all along to make up for, frankly, the fact that they blew this last election.”

After a tense exchange with the two Democratic leaders — which lasted only minutes — Trump stepped in front of cameras in the Rose Garden where he held an impromptu press conference firing back.

“This whole thing was a take-down attempt,” the president said. He demanded that Democrats end what he called their “phony investigations” before he would negotiate with them on other issues. “I want to do infrastructure. I want to do it more than you want to do it. But you know what, you can’t do it under these circumstances,” he said.

“I have Nancy Pelosi go out and say that the president of the United States engaged in a cover-up now we’ve had a House investigation. We have Senate investigations. We have investigations like nobody’s ever had before and there’s nothing,” Trump lamented. “We did nothing wrong. They would have loved to have said we colluded they would have loved it.”

Spicer echoed the president’s sentiments: “They’ve now had three opportunities. This House investigation, a Senate investigation, and now the Mueller report. All of which have come to the same conclusions. It’s time Nancy Pelosi moved on and also showed the American people what they want to do.”

Almost immediately following the president’s remarks, Senate Minority Leader Schumer and Speaker Pelosi held their own separate news conference back on the Capitol Hill. Schumer called President Trump’s decision to bolt the meeting a “pre-planned excuse.” Pelosi told the gaggle, “He just took a pass. And it makes me wonder why he did that. In any event, I pray for the president of the United States. I pray for the United States of America.”

In a tweetstorm later this afternoon, President Trump responded tweeting, “You can’t investigate and legislate simultaneously – it just doesn’t work that way. You can’t go down two tracks at the same time. Let Chuck, Nancy, Jerry, Adam and all of the rest finish playing their games.”

He continued: “In the meantime, my Administration is achieving things that have never been done before, including unleashing perhaps the Greatest Economy in our Country’s history. Democrat leadership is tearing the United States apart, but I will continue to set records for the American People – and Nancy, thank you so much for your prayers, I know you truly mean it!”

Spicer added, “I think the Democrats are sort of balancing a very tight rope here. Which is, they’ve got to appease the very far-Left of their base, the angry mob of their base, that wants to get this president at any cost. But, on the other hand, they’ve got to start offering an agenda that is something more than just impeachment and attacking Donald Trump.

“That’s where they’re losing the narrative.”

He told Smith and Shawn that Pelosi was trying to use her comments as a way to stave off calls for impeachment within her Democratic ranks. “This is a coordinated effort to kind of give members enough cover that they’re doing something just shy of impeachment, Spicer stated. ”My guess is, though, that they go over the cliff and she can’t hold her members back.”