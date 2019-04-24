Democrats' extreme 2020 policies on abortion, immigration are playing into Trump's reelection, analyst says

As the Democratic presidential field continues to expand, the 2020 candidates are pitching policies — letting terrorists vote or allowing illegal immigrants into the country — that play right into President Trump’s reelection campaign, a political analyst told Fox News.

David Brody, the host of “Faith Nation” on CBN, appeared on “Fox & Friends” Wednesday morning to run through the presidential playing field. He believes things are not looking good for Democrats.

“What’s the bumper sticker in 2020? Felons for Bernie? I mean, really, seriously?” Brody said. “He’s for illegal immigrants coming into the country and he’s OK with felons voting and you’ve got Donald Trump in 2020 saying make America safe again, great again, and all of that. Marinate on that for a moment.”

The CBN chief political correspondent mocked Warren’s idea as “the Democrats’ all-you-can-eat buffet and everything’s free,” but he warns that even though it seems far Left, younger Americans are embracing some of the ideas. A recent Harris Poll found that 49.6 percent of millennials prefer living in a socialist country.

“Conservatives need to take this very seriously,” Brody added. “Who doesn’t like free stuff… but also lots of problems?”

As Trump cracks down on border crossings and illegal immigration, Democrats like Julian Castro are pushing for decriminalizing crossing the border. Brody warns Democrats are out of touch with reality with their immigration stance.

“This policy is basically not just open borders. Forget that it’s no border,” he said. “When it comes to swing voters, independents in the middle of this country, they want the border secure.”

And after New York passed and celebrated a late-term abortion law, Virginia and other states led by Democrats have pushed for similar legislation.

“Science and polling are both against the Democrats in late-term abortion,” Brody said, pointing to viability and a poll that shows 71 percent of Democratic voters think late-term abortion should be illegal.

As freshman Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez continues to push for the “Green New Deal.” Several Democratic presidential candidates have expressed their support.

“Look, if you are talking about getting rid of airplanes and you are OK with transportation. Everybody is going to take a train and horseback. Who knows, and then you have digestive cow issues and the world is going to end in 12 years?” Brody concluded. “Come on, give me a break.”