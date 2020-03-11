Democratic rep goes into self-quarantine after coronavirus exposure

Virginia Rep. Don Beyer added his name to the growing list of lawmakers opting to self-quarantine themselves after being exposed to the fast-spreading coronavirus.

Beyer, a Democrat, said he and his wife were notified by the Virginia Department of Health that a friend who they dined with last month tested positive for the illness.

“At the request of public health officials, I will self-quarantine to ensure that I do not pass on any potential illness to others,” he said in a statement Tuesday.

He noted that in the days since the Feb. 28 interaction, he has not experienced any symptoms. He said his office will be closed to the public until Monday and that he will not participate in any congressional votes or hearings during that time.

“I am keenly aware that I have social and economic supports, including affordable health care, paid leave and other benefits which far too many Americans lack,” Beyer said. “As I work from home and when I hopefully return to the Capitol I will have these people foremost in my mind.”

Other congressional lawmakers who have been quarantined include Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, GOP Reps. Paul Gosar of Arizona, Matt Gaetz of Florida and Mark Meadows of North Carolina and Doug Collins of Georgia.

They all came into contact with someone who had the virus at last month’s Conservative Political Action Conference.