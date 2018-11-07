Democrat McAdams leads GOP Rep. Love, but race still tossup

MGN Image

MGN Image

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) – Republican Mia Love and her Democratic challenger Ben McAdams knew their race could be close, and as expected they’re locked in a battle that may not be decided for days.



McAdams was leading Love by a narrow margin at the end of election night on the strength of a strong showing in his home county of Salt Lake County.



Love is hoping to flip the deficit by winning a large portion of the votes left to be counted in her stronghold of Utah County, where long polling lines and a lack of early voting led to slow vote tallies.



The race may not be determined until Friday. That’s the next time Utah County is scheduled to release more vote results.



Love, the only black Republican woman in Congress, is seeking a third term.