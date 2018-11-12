Democrat Kyrsten Sinema widens lead further in Arizona Senate race

Democratic U.S. Rep. Kyrsten Sinema boosted her lead over Republican congresswoman Martha McSally in Arizona’s U.S. Senate race to more than 38,000 votes Monday as the state’s ongoing vote count neared an end.

As of 7 p.m. ET, Sinema had received 1,097,321 votes, good for 49.68 percent of the total ballots cast, according to the Arizona Secretary of State’s office. McSally had 1,059,124 votes, giving her 47.96 percent of the vote total.

Officials in Maricopa County, the most populous county in Arizona, estimated that 143,000 ballots remained uncounted. Maricopa County Recorder Adrian Fontes told reporters that most of the uncounted ballots were early votes dropped off at polling sites on election day last Tuesday. Sinema led McSally by more than 48,000 votes in Maricopa County.

Pima County, in the southwest of the state, still had 20,000 ballots outstanding after two days of counting. Sinema led McSally by more than 54,000 votes in the county, which includes the university city of Tucson.

Officials added that Pinal County, in central Arizona, had just 6,000 provisional ballots left to process, but was expected to complete its count on Tuesday. McSally led Sinema by just over 13,000 votes in the county, but not enough votes were left to make up the difference.

Officials estimated that all votes will be tallied by Thursday. More than 2.3 million votes were cast in the race to replace retiring GOP Sen. Jeff Flake.

On Sunday, Sinema’s campaign called on McSally to concede the race, saying the Democrat had an “insurmountable lead.” McSally has refused to do so and has asked supporters to donate to a potential legal challenge.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.