Democrat Joe Manchin re-elected to Senate in West Virginia

Sen. Joe Manchin scored re-election to the Senate in West Virginia on Tuesday, defeating his Republican challenger and keeping a Democratic hold in a state President Trump won by a landslide in 2016.

Manchin defeated West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey in a race watched closely by political observers. Trump won the state by more than 42 percentage points two years ago.

FULL MIDTERM RESULTS

Manchin was the only Democrat to break from his party in voting to confirm Brett Kavanaugh to the Supreme Court — after it was apparent Kavanaugh would be confirmed.

Manchin won 51 percent of the vote compared to Morrisey’s 45 percent, with 39 percent of precincts reporting when the race was called. Manchin, a conservative Democrat, ran ads during the campaign that sought to highlight his independence and support for the Second Amendment.

MIDTERM LIVE BLOG