Democrat Franken says goodbye in Minnesota

U.S. Sen. Al Franken said goodbye to staff members and supporters in Minneapolis on Thursday night, in his first public appearance in Minnesota since being accused of sexual harassment.

Franken will officially step down from the Senate on Tuesday, with his successor – Minnesota Lt. Gov. Tina Smith – scheduled to be sworn in Wednesday to complete Franken’s term, the Minneapolis Star-Tribune reported.

The Democrat, a former “Saturday Night Live” writer and performer, said he didn’t know what to expect when he first ran for office, “and of course, neither did Minnesotans.”

Franken thanked his wife, Franni, their family and his staff as well as Minnesota’s senior senator, Democrat Amy Klobuchar. He said he still feels like “the luckiest kid in the world.”

Franken announced plans to resign Dec. 7, one day after a seventh claim of sexual harassment emerged against him.

Following that development a chorus of female Democratic senators — including New York’s Kirsten Gillibrand and California’s Kamala Harris — calling for his resignation, effectively forcing his departure.

Franken’s departure will come about seven months after the publication of his latest book, “Al Franken: Giant of the Senate.”

Fox News’ Joseph Weber and the Associated Press contributed to this story.