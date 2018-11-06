Democrat Donna Shalala beats Republican Maria Elvira Salazar in hotly contested Florida House race

Democrat Donna Shalala won a House seat in Florida’s 27th district on Tuesday in a hotly contested race to replace retiring Florida Republican Rep. Ileana Ros-Lehtinen.

The 77-year-old Shalala — who served as secretary of Health and Human Services during the Clinton administration — defeated GOP challenger, Maria Elvira Salazar, in a mostly Republican district, with 51.6 percent of the vote with 75 percent of precincts reporting.

Shalala and Salazar — a first-time candidate and former television journalist — sparred on a number of issues, including the economy, health care and immigration.

“I think the voters are upset with the way the country is going,” Shalala said Tuesday as she cast her vote in Coral Gables, according to local station WFOR-TV.

“I think this administration is making war on pre-existing conditions and Obamacare,” Shalala reportedly said. “One hundred thousand people in this district have Obamacare and they want to keep it.”

“I am also concerned about our standing in the world,” she added. “We need to continue to be a country that cares for human rights and cares for workers and their opportunities and that they be able to fulfill their dreams.”

Shalala is a former president of both the University of Miami and University of Wisconsin and was Health and Human Service Secretary under President Clinton for eight years.