Democrat congressman pushes to impeach Trump: What to know about the process

Rep. Al Green finally forced a vote on the House floor to impeach President Trump, but his fellow congressmen overwhelmingly rejected the effort on Wednesday.

The two articles of impeachment put forward by Green were struck down, with 364 lawmakers voting to table it and 58 Democrats voting to advance it.

In a lengthy statement, Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi of California and Democratic whip Steny Hoyer, of Maryland said, “Now is not the time to consider articles of impeachment.”

Before the vote, Green, D-Texas, lambasted Trump and said he was “unfit” for office. In his memo to lawmakers imploring impeachment, Green slammed Trump’s supposed association with “White Nationalism, Neo-Nazism and Hate” as well as his “Inciting Hatred and Hostility.”

“This is the first vote, but it will not be the last,” Green said in a statement after the vote.

What does impeachment mean?

Congress has the ability to remove a sitting president from office before his term is finished – an authority granted by the Constitution.

Along with the president and vice president, all civil officers in the U.S. can be removed from office if they are impeached and convicted of bribery, treason or other high crimes and misdemeanors, according to the Constitution.

How does impeachment work?

Article One of the Constitution grants the House of Representatives the sole power of impeachment; the Senate has the sole authority to try all impeachments. If the president is being tried, the Chief Justice should preside over the trial.

The House must vote, requiring a simple majority, to adopt the articles of impeachment. Before a vote, the House Judiciary Committee – or another special committee – may investigate the articles.

The House is able to vote to impeach even if the committee does not recommend doing so.

Should that vote be reached, then the House will appoint members – called managers – to act as “prosecutors” as the proceedings will then go to trial in the Senate. The president is able to have defense attorneys.

The Senate would need a two-thirds majority in order to find the president guilty. Should that happen, the president would be removed from office and the vice president would take the presidents place.

Have other presidents been impeached?

Only two U.S. presidents have been impeached – and neither were removed from office.

Andrew Johnson was impeached in 1868 and Bill Clinton in 1998.

While an impeachment proceeding began against former President Richard Nixon, he was not actually impeached. Nixon was the only president to resign from office.

What do the Democrats have to say?

Pelosi has publicly opposed impeachment calls along with most Democrats who have stayed away from Green’s impeachment calls.

However, six Democrats came together on Nov. 15 to introduce five articles of impeachment against Trump. Aside from Green, they were: Steve Cohen of Tennessee, Adriano Espaillat of New York, Marcia Fudge of Ohio, Luis Gutierrez of Illinois and John Yarmuth of Kentucky.

“We have taken this action because of great concerns for the country and our Constitution and our national security and our democracy,” Cohen said.

Cohen also said he understood the unlikeliness that the efforts would be successful but said they would nonetheless hold briefings on the impeachment articles.

Aside from obstruction of justice, the congressmen alleged that Trump accepted emoluments from foreign states and from the U.S. government without congressional approval. They also said he undermined the federal judiciary as well as the freedom of the press.

Fox News’ Alex Pappas and The Associated Press contributed to this report.