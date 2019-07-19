Dem socialist Julia Salazar allegedly dipped into trust fund during state senate campaign: report

Julia Salazar — the Brooklyn state senator who has been called out for falsely painting herself as a working-class immigrant — was living off a trust fund while mounting her socialist-themed campaign, new campaign finance disclosures reveal.

The fact-challenged freshman lawmaker filed papers saying the trust was worth an eye-popping $10 million — although she now claims the figure was an error and the family trust she dipped into actually holds around $400,000.

The 28-year-old reported to the state’s Joint Commission on Public Ethics in a signed, May 15 financial disclosure that she received $18,000 in 2018 from her deceased father, Luis H. Salazar’s, trust.

In the handwritten disclosure, she appeared to value the fund at $10 million, classifying the cash stash as “Category DDDDD” — a code used in campaign paperwork to signify amounts of “$10 million or more.”

Asked about the largess on Thursday, Salazar insisted she meant to write “Category D” — a range of $5,000-$20,000 — referring to the $18,000 trust fund disbursement.

The lawmaker said she misread the sheet provided by JCOPE outlining the categorizations — and when she read that Category DDDDD was “10,000,000 and over,” she thought it said “$10,000 and over.”

“I looked at it in a cursory way,” she told The Post, adding, “I mistook the comma versus the decimal point, so it added it extra zeros.”

Still, she managed to follow the instructions correctly on the very next line, where she reported her income working as a community organizer for Jews for Racial + Economic Justice — as “Category E,” or $20,000–$50,000.

To continue reading on The New York Post, click here.