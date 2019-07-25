Dem-led House clears Trump-backed budget and debt limit package, most Republicans oppose

House lawmakers on Thursday approved a budget and debt deal that President Trump had endorsed, although most Republicans voted against the package.

While not funding the government, the measure would stave off another government shutdown by permitting the Treasury to borrow freely to pay the government’s bills and solidify recent budget gains for military and domestic programs.

The measure would tackle two big items on Washington’s agenda: increasing the debt limit through 2021, averting a default on U.S. payments, and setting overall spending limits to prevent $125 billion in automatic spending cuts from hitting military and domestic programs, with 10 percent cuts beginning in January.

The measure passed with a 284-149 vote, with the overwhelming “yea” votes coming from Democrats. In all, 219 Democrats voted yes, 65 Republicans voted yea, 132 Republicans voted no, and 16 Democrats voted no.

Democrats rallied behind the legislation, while many House conservatives generally balked at the measure for not doing enough to reduce the deficit.

“House Republicans should support the TWO YEAR BUDGET AGREEMENT which greatly helps our Military and our Vets,” Trump tweeted earlier Thursday. “I am totally with you!”

The legislation is expected to be sent to the Senate for approval before it is sent to President Trump’s desk. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnel, R-Ky., said the Senate will consider the plan next week.

Fox News’ Chad Pergram and The Associated Press contributed to this report.