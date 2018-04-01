Defunct Chinese space lab forecast to re-enter in Atlantic

Chinese space authorities say the defunct Tiangong 1 space station is expected to re-enter the Earth’s atmosphere soon.

The China Manned Space Engineering Office says on its website the most possible re-entry time is 8:49 a.m. Monday. Xinhua news agency says the window is between 8:11 a.m. and 9:33 a.m.

Tiangong-1 is forecast to re-enter in an area centered on 19.4 degrees west longitude and 10.2 degrees south latitude in the southern Atlantic Ocean.

The space lab will mostly be burnt up in the atmosphere and it’s highly unlikely to cause any damage on the ground.