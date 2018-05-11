‘Defecating’ school superintendent wants to set the record straight on ‘falsehoods,’ lawyer says

The New Jersey school superintendent accused of defecating on the high school track and field near his home has dumped his attorney, and lawyer No. 2 vows to rebut all “falsehoods” against his client.

Thomas Tramaglini, the superintendent for Kenilworth schools, made international headlines last week after he was arrested at Holmdel High School on charges he was caught repeatedly pooping on the school’s campus.

His new attorney, Matthew S. Adams, told reporters on Thursday that the police and the media are getting it all wrong.

“My client looks forward to his day in court when he can rebut some of the falsehoods that have been portrayed about him in the media,” he told NJ.com on Thursday.

Adams declined to elaborate on the falsehoods, saying he would save it for his defense in the courtroom.

Tramaglini, who is on paid leave from his $147,504 a year position, was allegedly caught on surveillance cameras set up by police at the high school.

He was arrested on April 30 on charges of lewdness, public urination or defecation and dumping or disposal of litter.

Tramaglini originally retained a local defense attorney, but has since hired Adams from regional defense firm Fox Rothschilde.

A court date is scheduled for May 30.