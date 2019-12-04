Deckhand in Australia admits to having drunken sex with luxury yacht captain before crash

A deckhand on a luxury yacht in Australia pleaded guilty to negligence for having drunken sex with the captain when the unhelmed charter boat crashed, causing $140,000 worth of damage.

Cheya Handley, 26, admitted in court Monday to guzzling booze and hooking up on the bow of the 80-foot Crystal Blue with the skipper, as the pair returned the vessel from Brisbane to the Gold Coast on March 3, 2018, ABC reported.

“Yeah, I did the wrong thing, drinking on the job. I should have known better, I screwed up big-time,” Handley said in a recorded interview with a maritime safety inspector played in court.

“We were chatting, laying down, looking at the stars and then got it on,” she said, according to 7News.

With no one at the helm or serving as a lookout, the boat hit a navigation beacon and then crashed into a moored yacht before running aground.

The inebriated captain, 46-year-old Jeremy JJ Piggott, attempted to steer the vessel via remote control during the tryst, the court heard.

