Decisions near for man charged with helping Syria radicals

Lawyers say a mentally ill North Carolina man who was forcibly medicated so he could be prosecuted on charges he tried to join terrorists fighting in Syria could reach a plea deal or go to trial in about a month.

Cary resident Basit Sheikh appeared Tuesday in federal court in Raleigh to report he was feeling fine after a change of medications treating his schizophrenia. He was arrested planeside in 2013 with what the FBI said were plans to join al-Qaida-linked fighters. He was charged with providing material support to a terrorist group.

Sheikh’s defense attorney said the 34-year-old now has the ability to help in his own legal defense. Attorney Joseph Craven said he and prosecutors are close to a plea agreement.

U.S. District Judge Terrence Boyle set a trial date after Labor Day.