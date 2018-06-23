Deaths reported after explosion in Ethiopia capital

An explosion in the capital of Ethiopia has killed “a few people” and left many others injured, the new prime minister of the eastern African nation said Saturday.

Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed called the blast the result of a “well-orchestrated attack.”

It occurred as he had just finished speaking to tens of thousands of supporters in Meskel Square in Addis Ababa, the Associated Press reported.

An AP reporter saw more than a dozen injured people, the report said.

Video footage later showed Ahmed being rushed from the scene by security guards.

“Prime Minister Abiy and other guests who came in attendance are all fine,” rally co-organizer Seyoum Teshome wrote on Facebook.

State television quickly cut away from coverage of the rally, which has since broken up.

Abiy, 42, took office in April and quickly surprised Africa’s second most populous country by announcing a wave of political and economic reforms.

The United States has been among other nations expressing support for the changes in the country, a key security ally.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.