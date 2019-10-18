Death of Boise man found in park investigated as homicide

BOISE, Idaho (AP) – Authorities say a man whose body was found in a popular Boise park was likely the victim of a homicide, but they are still trying to determine the cause of death.



Roque Leon Arellano was found dead at Ann Morrison Park around 8:30 Thursday morning. Police say the 43-year-old Boise man’s death is suspicious and being investigated as a homicide.



Ada County Coroner Dotti Owens released a report Friday saying both the cause and manner of Arellano’s death remained under investigation and had not yet been determined.