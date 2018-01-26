Death of Alabama mom who hosted adult website remains unsolved

An Alabama stay-at-home mom who led a double life as an adult performer online turned up dead nearly two weeks ago — and the reason remains a mystery.

Kathleen Dawn West, 42, a mother of a 12-year-old daughter, was found dead outside her home in central Alabama, AL.com reported.

She was found 5 a.m. Jan. 13 in Calera, Ala., wearing a sports bra, with her head bleeding, the report said. A neighbor’s daughter had discovered her.

Sean Lemley, Calera’s police chief, said West’s death was being treated as a homicide, but he has not revealed the cause of death, the website reported.

At the scene, a cell phone was nearby with a green liquor bottle on top, as if it had been placed there, a witness told AL.com.

Surveillance footage obtained by Inside Edition shows West shopping and laughing inside R&R Wine and Liquor store, just hours before her body was found.

She was with a man who looked like her husband, Inside Edition reported.

“They came in, it looked like they were on their date night,” Stacey Oglesby, a liquor store clerk told Inside Edition. “They bought a bottle of Jameson and a bottle of Lucid absinthe and made their purchase and went on their way. Everything was normal.”

West presented herself as stay-at-home mom on social media, AL.com said, but in her paid adult website, she went by the name Kitty Kat West. Kat was her family nickname, Inside Edition reported.

Her Twitter and Instagram accounts, under the name of Kitty Kat West, featured revealing photos and directed viewers to her $15.99 per subscription adult website.

She was also a member of “The Cougar Club” Facebook group for women over 35, a place to “spread the word that a Cougar is beautiful, intelligent and classy,” the report said.

“I wish for everyone to stop trying to connect online photos to her passing,” Sandie Kay, who’s a member of the Cougar Club, told Inside Edition. “It is not like that. It doesn’t necessarily mean indiscretion. They’re just pictures!”

Kay said the Kat she knew was a loving mom who was giving and “always had a smile.

“[She] was extremely supportive of every woman she was in contact with,” Kay said. “She was beautiful and loved being photographed.”

Thousands of citizens offering theories on social media about West’s mysterious death, Inside Edition reported.

“It could have been a follower of hers,” one comment wrote.

Another speculated that her death may not have been a murder: “I’ve come to the conclusion it was alcohol poisoning and she passed out and busted her head,” the show reported.

Neighbors told AL.com that West and her husband Jeff West kept to themselves. Jeff is an unsworn campus police officer at Birmingham Southern College.

Her mother Nancy Martin provided the first and only public statement obtained by the publication from West’s family.

“My family asks for your prayers and support in our time of loss,” Martin said. “My beautiful daughter Kat was not just my daughter but a cherished wife to Jeff, as well as a loving mother to their daughter.”

A private funeral was held for Kat West on Monday.