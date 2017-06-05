June 5 marks 13th anniversary of death of 40th president, Ronald Reagan

WASHINGTON D.C. — It’s been 13 years since former president Ronald Reagan passed away.

Former President Ronald Reagan died on June 5, 2004.

Video Courtesy: AP Archive

President George W. Bush called Reagan’s death, “a sad hour in the life of America.”

“Ronald Reagan won America’s respect with his greatness and won its love with his goodness,” former President George W. Bush said, according to the White House. “He always told us that for America the best was yet to come…because of his leadership, the world laid to rest and era of fear and tyranny. Now, in laying our leader to rest we say thank you.”

According to the White House, President Ronald Reagan took office in 1981. Among the highlights of his presidency include:

• “Legislation to stimulate economic growth, curb inflation, increase employment, and strengthen national defense,” according to the White House.

• Cutting taxes and government spending

• Increased defense spending by 35 percent

• Improved relationships with the Soviet Union

Reagan also has a history in Idaho. He visited Boise on October 15, 1985 and delivered a brief address at the airport.

“We’re going to end something that’s been going on ever since World War II, and that is deficit spending, and we’re going to get a hold of it once and for all,” Reagan said. “We’re going to have a tax reform that will make the tax program fairly understandable and I think a little bit cheaper.”

Reagan served as the 40th President of the United States. Before serving as president, he served as California’s governor and also enjoyed an acting career.

He is buried in California.