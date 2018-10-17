Deadly blast at Crimea school possible terror attack, Kremlin says

A deadly blast that ripped through a college in Russia-annexed Crimea on Wednesday is being investigated as a possible terror attack, the Kremlin said.

Russian news agencies reported 10 people were killed and 50 others were wounded in the explosion at the vocational college in the Black Sea city of Kerch. Reuters reported the school is a technical college for teenage pupils.

Dmitry Peskov, a spokesman for Russian President Vladimir Putin, told reporters that officials are looking into a possible terrorist attack and said Putin told investigators and intelligence agencies to conduct a probe of the deadly explosion. Putin offered his condolences to the families of the victims. Peskov did not reveal who may have been responsible for the blast.

Russia’s counter-terrorism agency said the blast was triggered by an unidentified explosive device. Earlier, emergency officials said the explosion was believed to have been caused by a gas canister explosion.

Crimean Prime Minister Sergei Aksyonov and Russia’s health minister were en route to the scene.

Russia annexed Crimea from Ukraine in 2014, a move that triggered Western sanctions and worldwide condemnation. Kerch is located on the peninsula where a bridge links Russia and Crimea, Reuters reported.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.