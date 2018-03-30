Dead lawyer's family to appeal prosecutor immunity ruling

Lawyers for relatives of a Connecticut attorney found fatally shot in a wrecked vehicle intend to challenge a judge’s ruling allowing a prosecutor to refuse to answer questions about how he determined there was no evidence of a homicide.

Gugsa Abraham Dabela was found dead in his wrecked Mercedes near his Redding home in 2014. The medical examiner ruled his death a suicide. Danbury State’s Attorney Stephen Sedensky III concluded there was no evidence of a homicide.

Dabela’s father believes his son was murdered and is suing Redding police over the handling of the investigation. Sedensky refused to answer questions about his conclusion during a deposition, citing executive privilege.

Dabela’s family’s lawyers say they’ll appeal a federal judge’s ruling last week that Sedensky doesn’t have to answer those questions.