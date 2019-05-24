Dead deer found near landfill in northeast Utah

MGN Online

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) – The Division of Wildlife Resources says they are investigating the cause of death for more than 30 deer near a landfill in northeast Utah.



Local officials said they became aware of the issue earlier this week after hikers shared photos of dead deer strewn across a road near Three Mile Canyon Landfill in Coalville. Coalville is about 45 miles northeast of Salt Lake City.



Summit County Solid Waste Division superintendent Tim Loveday says deer come to the landfill seeking food but perish after eating trash blowing from the landfill. He says the recent spike in the state’s deer population and the brutal winter Utah recently experienced has meant more deer are dying of starvation and cold.



Summit County plans to add a litter fence and cover the landfill from wildlife.