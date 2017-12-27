Dead cougar found in luggage at airport

Wikimeida Commons: Malcolm

LAS VEGAS (AP) – Police say a traveler’s trip home hit a snag in Las Vegas after security screeners found a dead cougar with a hunting tag in his luggage.



No crime was committed, but Las Vegas police Lt. David Gordon told the Las Vegas Review-Journal that Transportation Security Administration agents held the man at McCarran International Airport late Tuesday to confirm the validity of the Utah state hunting and fishing game tag.



The man’s name and destination were not made public.



Airport spokeswoman Melissa Nunnery says the man ended up shipping the cougar carcass home, but not on the airplane.



Gordon says it’s not a crime to transport legally possessed game on an airline flight. But he says airlines can refuse to transport certain items.