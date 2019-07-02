De Blasio shows up late for TV interview after messing up alarm clock

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio apparently overslept on Tuesday, claiming he was late for a live local television interview because he screwed up his alarm clock.

The 2020 presidential hopeful was scheduled to be on WPIX at 7:30 am ET, but did not even leave home until just after 8 am. He arrived 41 minutes late, the New York Post reported.

“We dragged you out of bed early, I appreciate it,” joked host Dan Mannarino. The mayor simply responded, “Thank you, man.”

De Blasio explained his tardiness by saying that he set his alarm clock for the wrong time. A spokesperson for City Hall later confirmed this to the Post.

The mayor has been busy on the campaign trail lately. He was in Chicago for the Rainbow Push Coalition’s Annual International Convention, and did not get back to New York until Monday night.

De Blasio has a history of being late, with a Post reporter even jokingly giving him an alarm clock in 2014 after he failed to show up on time for a memorial ceremony.

This is the latest gaffe by the Democratic candidate as he vies for his party’s nomination. During a campaign stop in Miami on Thursday, he uttered the phrase, “Hasta la Victoria, siempre!” (“Until victory, always”) not realizing that it was originally a slogan associated with Marxist Cuban revolutionary and Fidel Castro associate Che Guevara.

Local Cuban Americans, including Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., blasted him for it.

De Blasio later apologized, insisting he meant no offense.